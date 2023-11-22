CAPE COD – Gusty winds and downpours were making for difficult travel Wednesday morning. Several reports of downed tree limbs have come in. The left lane of Route 6 past Union Street (Exit 75) was closed until a limbs could be cleared. A section of Route 6A by Hyannis Road in Barnstable was also blocked due to fallen limbs. About 500 eversource customers in the mid and upper Cape lost power. A couple reports of roadway flooding have also come in. Motorists were urged to use extra caution and allow extra travel time.
Squally conditions make for difficult start for Holiday travelers
November 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
