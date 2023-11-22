Squally conditions make for difficult start for Holiday travelers

CAPE COD – Gusty winds and downpours were making for difficult travel Wednesday morning. Several reports of downed tree limbs have come in. The left lane of Route 6 past Union Street (Exit 75) was closed until a limbs could be cleared. A section of Route 6A by Hyannis Road in Barnstable was also blocked due to fallen limbs. About 500 eversource customers in the mid and upper Cape lost power. A couple reports of roadway flooding have also come in. Motorists were urged to use extra caution and allow extra travel time.