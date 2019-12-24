UPDATED: SSA ferry loses steering outside Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority reports that during its scheduled 5:20 p.m. trip from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole this evening, the M/V Katama lost some of its steering capabilities outside of Woods Hole passage. The vessel still has propulsion and power and partial steering has been restored. Upon approval from the Coast Guard and the availability of a tugboat, the Katama will be escorted back to Vineyard Haven. There are 78 passengers, seven crew members and 29 vehicles on board. The crew members are making regular announcements and are able to keep the vessel positioned in such a way so as to not affect the passage of other vessels in the area. There have been no injuries and those on board are in no danger. Additional updates will be forthcoming as information is available.

Update: The Coast Guard has approved the vessel’s return to Vineyard Haven. Two tugboats are currently escorting the vessel to port. When the vessel arrives in Vineyard Haven, the passengers and vehicles will be placed on the next available trip to Woods Hole.