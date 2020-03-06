You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / St. Patrick’s Day parade in Yarmouth postponed due to storm

St. Patrick’s Day parade in Yarmouth postponed due to storm

March 6, 2020

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed until Sunday March 8th due to the storm that will impact the area later tonight and into tomorrow.  Staging and start times will remain the same for Sunday.  Additional updates will be sent out as needed.

