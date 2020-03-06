YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed until Sunday March 8th due to the storm that will impact the area later tonight and into tomorrow. Staging and start times will remain the same for Sunday. Additional updates will be sent out as needed.
St. Patrick’s Day parade in Yarmouth postponed due to storm
March 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed to Sunday
- Brewster Meeting to Focus on Millstone Road Project
- Plymouth School District Cancels Classes Today After Student is Monitored for Virus
- Barnstable Public Schools Monitoring Students and Staff who Traveled to Italy in February
- Cape Cod Healthcare Provides Coronavirus Update
- Police Hope New DNA Image Can ID Man’s Torso Found on Beach
- Mashpee Selectmen Clash with Waste Contractor over Transparency
- Dennis Public Library Rooms Reopen Following Water Damage
- Barnstable Youth Commission Hosts Job Fair in Hyannis
- Meeting to Gather Input on Bourne Complete Streets Plan
- Harwich Caucus to Decide Democratic State Convention Delegates
- Dennis’ Girls Who Code Club to Visit Google HQ in Cambridge
- Massachusetts Has a 3rd Positive Virus Test, Officials Say