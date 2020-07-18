Three hour standoff in Dennis ends peacefully

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that 0n Friday at 8:55 PM, they received a 911 call on which people could be heard arguing. It was determined that the call was coming from a location on Mulhern Drive in South Dennis and officers responded to a residence there where they quickly ascertained that a domestic argument had taken place, during which one of the parties barricaded himself in a room within the house with an edged weapon.

Officers set up a perimeter and established communications with the barricaded subject and upon determining that the he was not going to come out of the house additional resources, including personnel from the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement SWAT Team and a Negotiator, were requested to the scene. After three hours of negotiations the subject voluntarily left the house was taken into custody and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Dennis Fire Department Rescue for a mental health evaluation.

The subject is also being charged with one count of Assault and Battery on a Household Member.