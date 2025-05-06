Standoff situation in Truro comes to peaceful end

TRURO – A tense situation unfolded in Truro Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, a person barricaded themselves in a residence. In addition to Truro Police, Provincetown, Wellfleet and Mass State Police responded along with the Cape Cod Swat team.

Shortly before 5:30 PM, it was reported the individual had surrendered without incident.

CWN is checking with Truro Police for further details.

Editor’s note: CWN has confirmed the address to be 8A Harding’s Way. This is the same location where an explosion and three-alarm fire occurred on April 20, 2023.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day. Call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.