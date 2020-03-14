State Health Officials Announce Launch of 2-1-1 to Provide COVID-19 Information and Referrals 24/7

BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that Massachusetts 2-1-1 will now provide real-time COVID-19 information, resources, and referrals in multiple languages. This expansion is the result of an increased investment in resources directed towards this 24-hour state-supported telephone hotline.

Through this partnership with Massachusetts 2-1-1, DPH subject matter experts are expanding access to information 24/7, and empowering call operators to provide the latest information about the status of COVID-19 response efforts in Massachusetts. At peak call times, DPH staff will augment the call team to ensure residents’ questions are answered without delay. This new service is in addition to a dedicated site mass.gov/covid19, which is updated daily with information and resources.

“We are committed to providing the most updated and accurate information about COVID-19 response efforts in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “Mass 2-1-1 is an invaluable partner in helping us to ensure that every resident of the Commonwealth has access to the information they need to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe.”

Beginning today, residents can call 2-1-1 to learn more about:

COVID-19 prevention, symptoms, and treatment

Information about testing

Guidance for people planning or returning from travel

In adddition, the state announced that two private national labs approved to conduct testing in Massachusetts. The state is also receiveing initial shipments of personal protective equipment from Strategic National Stockpile. The state is also issuing guidance to elementary and secondary schools