State Police arrest Bourne man for alleged fentanyl trafficking



NEW BEDFORD, MA – On Sunday, at approximately 2:08 p.m., troopers assigned to the Troop D Community Action Team (D-CAT) were monitoring traffic in the city of New Bedford on Washburn Street, when they stopped a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup as it entered I-195 for motor vehicle violations.

After a brief investigation, the driver, Marc B. Miller, 45, of Bourne, was found to be in possession of approximately 11 grams of suspected fentanyl, and U.S. currency.

Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the State Police – North Dartmouth Barracks for booking.

Miller was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and scheduled to appear in New Bedford District Court for arraignment.

No further information is available. Do not contact the barracks directly.