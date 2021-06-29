You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police bomb squad detonating explosives at Falmouth town leaf dump

State Police bomb squad detonating explosives at Falmouth town leaf dump

June 29, 2021


FALMOUTH The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad reported just after 5 PM that they will be safely denoting some recovered commercial grade fireworks within the next 2 hours at the Town of Falmouth Leaf Dump on Blacksmith Shop Road. Falmouth Fire Rescue and Falmouth Police Department are assisting in the operation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 