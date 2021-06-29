FALMOUTH – The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad reported just after 5 PM that they will be safely denoting some recovered commercial grade fireworks within the next 2 hours at the Town of Falmouth Leaf Dump on Blacksmith Shop Road. Falmouth Fire Rescue and Falmouth Police Department are assisting in the operation.
State Police bomb squad detonating explosives at Falmouth town leaf dump
June 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
