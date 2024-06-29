State Police bomb squad to detonate ordnance in Eastham



EASTHAM – Eastham Police advise that the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad will be detonating an old ordinance (likely used to bomb the target ship!) in the area of Nauset Road and Railroad Ave in the near future. If you hear a loud bang it is not an early Fourth of July celebration! There is no threat to public safety and State Police, Eastham Fire and Eastham Police will all be staging in the area to ensure a safe detonation. Thank you.