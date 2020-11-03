TRURO – A Mass State Police helicopter and police K-9 dogs searched an area of Truro late Monday evening. According to reports, officials were trying to locate a man to check his well-being. He was believed to be in the area of the old North Truro Air Force Base. There is no danger to the public.
State Police helicopter, K-9 dogs search for subject in Truro
November 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Baker Announces Expanded COVID-19 Measures for State
- Trump Threatens to Fire Fauci in Rift with Disease Expert
- Sunset Falls on a Historic Season for the Drive-In
- Social Media Tackles Climate Change in Sandwich
- Uptick in Online Child Predator Cases During COVID-19 Pandemic
- “Protect The Results” Protests Could Be Held Post-Election
- Mayflower II Now Part of Register of Historic Places
- Supporters, Opponents of Question 2 Campaign Before Election Day
- Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings Owner Buying Dunkin’ Brands
- Walmart Removes Guns, Ammunition on Display at U.S. Stores
- Blue Moon Set to Occur This Halloween
- Actor Sean Connery, The “Original” James Bond, Dies at 90
- Town Clerks Getting a Head Start on Ballots Before Election