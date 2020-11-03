You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police helicopter, K-9 dogs search for subject in Truro

November 2, 2020

TRURO – A Mass State Police helicopter and police K-9 dogs searched an area of Truro late Monday evening. According to reports, officials were trying to locate a man to check his well-being. He was believed to be in the area of the old North Truro Air Force Base. There is no danger to the public.

