State Police investigate fatal crash on I-495 in Wareham late Monday night

February 11, 2020


WAREHAM – Monday night just after 10 PM, Troopers assigned to State Police-Bourne responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 Northbound at mile marker .2 in Wareham.

Upon their arrival they discovered a 2020 Nissan Rouge had rolled over with the operator, identified as Ajani Mitchell, 19, of Brockton, trapped inside. Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling on Route 495 Northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway to the left side and rolled over into the woods. Mitchell was transported to Tobey Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Mitchell was the sole occupant of the Nissan.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section. Wareham Fire, Police and EMS and Mass DOT assisted at the scene.

