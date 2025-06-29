DENNIS – A vehicle was discovered on it side in Dennis shortly before 4:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on the ramp from Route 6 eastbound to Route 134 north. The driver was extricated and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
State Police investigating early morning rollover in Dennis
June 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Transit Authority expands seasonal bus routes
- Provincetown releases Coastal Resilience Plan to protect the town’s people, economy & infrastructure
- West Nile Virus reported in Falmouth
- Sandwich Gate for access to Joint Base Cape Cod will remain open
- Falmouth Fire Department opening a new village station
- More towns join calls for Rep. Flanagan’s resignation
- LISTEN: Mass Ready Act, regional composting and immigration with Barnstable County officials
- Barnstable making additional opioid grants available for local projects
- DOJ announces decade of prison for Cape Cod man in firearm case
- Large gathering of Wampanoag art on display this month at Cotuit Center for the Arts
- Chatham beaches to close early Fourth of July weekend
- Fair Share Budget passes with over $2M for Cape & Islands transportation, education and infrastructure
- Early-season heat dome brings highest temperatures in years to parts of Eastern US