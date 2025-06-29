You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police investigating early morning rollover in Dennis

State Police investigating early morning rollover in Dennis

June 29, 2025

DENNIS – A vehicle was discovered on it side in Dennis shortly before 4:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on the ramp from Route 6 eastbound to Route 134 north. The driver was extricated and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

