State Police investigating fatal crash on I-495 in Wareham

WAREHAM – At 10:54 PM Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Wareham that caused the death of a teenage girl.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Toyota Sienna was southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, veered off the road into the grass median, went down an embankment, and struck a tree. The operator and lone occupant, a 16-year-old Raynham girl, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Her name is not being released.

The facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.