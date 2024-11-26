You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police investigating rollover crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

State Police investigating rollover crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

November 25, 2024

SANDWICH – Mass State Police are investigating a rollover crash. The crash happened just after 8 PM on Route 6 westbound at the Route 130 ramp. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

