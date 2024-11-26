SANDWICH – Mass State Police are investigating a rollover crash. The crash happened just after 8 PM on Route 6 westbound at the Route 130 ramp. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
State Police investigating rollover crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
November 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe
- Dennis Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President
- Four Barnstable County Officers Receive Statewide Honors
- Subject Of “Alice’s Restaurant”, A Cape Resident, Dies
- Sunday Journal – Impacts of Shopping Local this Holiday Season and Black Friday
- Centerville Sewer Expansion To Commence In December
- Mashpee Commons To Launch Holiday Event Series
- Cape Cod Collaborative Announces New Executive Director
- Shark Detection Buoys Removed for Winter
- Rabies Positive Raccoon Discovered on Outer Cape
- WATCH: Humpback Seen Swimming through Canal
- Record Dolphin Strandings On Cape Continuing
- Cape Cod Man Sentenced For Fentanyl And Cocaine Distribution