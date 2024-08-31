State Police investigating serious crash on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Mass State Police are investigating a serious crash on Route 3 in Plymouth. The collision was reported about 10:30 PM Friday on Route 3 southbound about 5 miles before the Sagamore Bridge. According to reports one person was ejected in the crash. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Elmer E. Raymond Jr. Memorial Park to fly a victim to a trauma center. A second victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. All southbound lanes were blocked while the crash scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.