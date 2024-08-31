You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police investigating serious crash on Route 3 in Plymouth

State Police investigating serious crash on Route 3 in Plymouth

August 30, 2024

PLYMOUTH – Mass State Police are investigating a serious crash on Route 3 in Plymouth. The collision was reported about 10:30 PM Friday on Route 3 southbound about 5 miles before the Sagamore Bridge. According to reports one person was ejected in the crash. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Elmer E. Raymond Jr. Memorial Park to fly a victim to a trauma center. A second victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. All southbound lanes were blocked while the crash scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 