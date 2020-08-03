WELLFLEET – The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing provides an important service every summer in helping patrol the waters off Cape Cod beaches for Great White sharks in the vicinity of swimmers. On Saturday, in the early afternoon, the crew of MSP helicopter Air 4 observed two Great Whites about 50 yards off shore at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. The flight crew advised local police of the location of the two sharks. Swimmers were already out of the water because of an earlier sighting that morning, but based on MSP Air 4’s additional confirmed sightings, the order to stay out of the water was extended. This video, taken by Air 4, shows one of the Great Whites, estimated to be about 10 feet long
State Police release video of Great White Shark spotted from air off Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet
August 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- No Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape, Islands
- US Appeals Ruling in Massachusetts Wampanoag Land Case
- Barnstable Town Manger Urges Community to Follow COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
- Eversource Remains Prepared as Tropical Storm Isaias Looms
- Family Pantry Serving Community Amid COVID-19
- Falmouth Select Board Supported Graduation Cancellation
- State Urging Residents to Take Precautions Against Mosquitoes
- Study: Local Businesses Keep More Money in the Local Economy
- Mass Audubon Begins Discovery Center Project At Barnstable Harbor
- Free Bike Racks Available For Cape Cod Towns
- Bob Murray Housing with Love Walk Goes Virtual
- Falmouth Officials Review Email Issue Related to Virus Aid
- Low Number License Plates to be Auctioned by MV Community Services