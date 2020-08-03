State Police release video of Great White Shark spotted from air off Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WELLFLEET – The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing provides an important service every summer in helping patrol the waters off Cape Cod beaches for Great White sharks in the vicinity of swimmers. On Saturday, in the early afternoon, the crew of MSP helicopter Air 4 observed two Great Whites about 50 yards off shore at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. The flight crew advised local police of the location of the two sharks. Swimmers were already out of the water because of an earlier sighting that morning, but based on MSP Air 4’s additional confirmed sightings, the order to stay out of the water was extended. This video, taken by Air 4, shows one of the Great Whites, estimated to be about 10 feet long