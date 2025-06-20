State Police Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled for Barnstable County



BARNSTABLE – From Mass State Police: Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble, Superindendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a public way in Barnstable County. The checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday June 21st, into Sunday June 22nd. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours, and the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorisrs will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

The checkpoint is conducted in part through a grant provided by The Office of Grants and Research of the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Security.