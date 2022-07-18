Statement from Barnstable Police on social media post of incident at Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Cape Wide News was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a man possibly following two children. Barnstable Police issued the following statement Monday afternoon: “On Sunday at approximately 12:20 PM, the Barnstable Police Department was dispatched to the Cape Cod Mall for a report of two juvenile females that were being followed by an older male as they walked in the mall.

The juveniles reported that a male followed them to a clothing store in the mall. They then noticed the male pacing back and forth in front of the store they had entered. The girls wisely got the attention of a store staff member to report the suspicious behavior. The clothing store staff then called Cape Cod Mall Security and the Barnstable Police Department.

A 34-year-old male was located by mall security in the mall and then interviewed by the police. He denied following the juvenile females; however, he was trespassed from the mall. Currently no charges have been filed.

As always the Barnstable Police Department encourages people to report suspicious behavior. Both juveniles did a great job following the “See Something, Say Something” motto.”