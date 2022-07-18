You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Statement from Barnstable Police on social media post of incident at Cape Cod Mall

Statement from Barnstable Police on social media post of incident at Cape Cod Mall

July 18, 2022

COURTESY OF THE BARNSTABLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

HYANNIS – Cape Wide News was made aware of a social media post regarding an alleged incident involving a man possibly following two children. Barnstable Police issued the following statement Monday afternoon: “On Sunday at approximately 12:20 PM, the Barnstable Police Department was dispatched to the Cape Cod Mall for a report of two juvenile females that were being followed by an older male as they walked in the mall.

The juveniles reported that a male followed them to a clothing store in the mall. They then noticed the male pacing back and forth in front of the store they had entered. The girls wisely got the attention of a store staff member to report the suspicious behavior. The clothing store staff then called Cape Cod Mall Security and the Barnstable Police Department.

A 34-year-old male was located by mall security in the mall and then interviewed by the police. He denied following the juvenile females; however, he was trespassed from the mall. Currently no charges have been filed.

As always the Barnstable Police Department encourages people to report suspicious behavior. Both juveniles did a great job following the “See Something, Say Something” motto.”

