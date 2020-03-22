Stay at home order on Nantucket after 1st COVID-19 case on island, 2nd death reported in state



NANTUCKET – Emergency Order #3 effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM of the Nantucket Select Board and Director of Health and Human Services on behalf of the Board of Health directing all individuals living in the town & county of Nantucket to stay at their place of residence except that they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental services; directing all businesses and governmental agencies to cease non-essential operations at physical locations in Nantucket; prohibiting all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals; and ordering cessation of all non-essential travel.

(click here to read the full proclamation)

This action comes after Nantucket Cottage Hospital has received confirmation of the first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island. The patient is quarantined and isolated at home, and is monitoring their symptoms with hospital clinicians.

The drive-through evaluation site at the main entrance of Nantucket Cottage Hospital is open daily, and this service is intended for patients experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. It is not a voluntary testing site, and if you are well, please do not come and ask to be tested. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911. Please visit NantucketHospital.org for daily updates and information on COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County is the second person in Massachusetts to die from COVID-19 related illness. She had a pre-existing condition predisposing her to more severe disease.

As of today, more than 5,200 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. Of those, 525 people have tested positive.

Yesterday, DPH announced that a man in his 80s from Suffolk County was the first person in Massachusetts to die from COVID-19 related illness. The man had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 15,219 of COVID-19 and more than 200 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19.