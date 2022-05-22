You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Steamship Authority computers go down preventing reservations from being made

May 22, 2022


WOODS HOLE – Due to the failure of an A/C unit, The Steamship Authority (SSA) computer servers are offline, and their website and reservation system are unavailable. Steamship Authority staff are working diligently to assess and correct the issue. Currently no reservations can be made online, at the terminals, or by phone. All existing vehicle and high-speed ferry reservations are being honored, and any last-minute vehicle travel for today is on a standby basis only until the systems are restored. SSA says they will have further information as it becomes available.

