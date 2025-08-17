Stop & Shop in Provincetown reopens after being shutdown due to plumbing issue

PROVINCETOWN – From the Town of Provincetown: Due to a plumbing issue at Stop and Shop, the establishment and health department promptly closed the facility on Friday, August 15 to address necessary repairs and clean up.

The store evacuated shoppers and closed to the public as an appropriate public health measure, contacted the Provincetown health department to assist with assessment for remedial measures and they are currently working together to resolve the matter.

At this time the assessment has determined that there is no product loss; however an industrial clean up for impacted floor surfaces is required. That service provider along with a commercial plumber for repairs are en route and as soon as we have an ETA for store reopening we will provide an update. In the meantime folks are reminded we have a few small markets in town such as East End Market, Angel Foods and Far Land that are happy to assist people with their small grocery needs in the meantime.

Update 2: Stop & Shop has reopened as of 5 PM Friday.