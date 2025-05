Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – An unusually late season Nor’Easter is buffeting the Cape with heavy rain and strong winds.

Late Thursday morning, 330 Eversource customers lost power in Falmouth. Eversource crews reported falling tree limbs were thet cause of the outage and they hope to restore service by 1 PM.

CWN will be monitoring the storm and post further updates here.