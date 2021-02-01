You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Storm coverage: Large power outage in Yarmouth

Storm coverage: Large power outage in Yarmouth

February 1, 2021

YARMOUTH – The nor’easter has not caused any major issues today as snow changed to rain across the Cape. Late Monday afternoon over 700 Eversource customers in Yarmouth lost power in an apparent weather related outage. Crews were able to restore service about 7 PM. A High Wind Warning remains in effect.

