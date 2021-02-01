YARMOUTH – The nor’easter has not caused any major issues today as snow changed to rain across the Cape. Late Monday afternoon over 700 Eversource customers in Yarmouth lost power in an apparent weather related outage. Crews were able to restore service about 7 PM. A High Wind Warning remains in effect.
Storm coverage: Large power outage in Yarmouth
February 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fauci Pushes Need for Global Vaccination Effort
- Xiarhos Announces State Grants For Local Schools
- Vineyard Wind Completes Technical Review
- Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Brings Back Transportation Program
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Provides Vaccination Phase 2 Updates
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to Host Virtual Tourism Forum
- Animal Rescue League Warning About Cold Temperatures on Pets
- Barnstable County Special Sheriff Jeff Perry Retires
- Chatham Bars Inn Managing Director Recognized for Lodging Excellence
- Steamship Authority Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Council Of Churches
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum Of Art
- CDC: Scaling Up Surveillance of Virus Variants