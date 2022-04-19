You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Storm coverage: Mashpee responds to fire and tree down, Eversource working on several outages

April 19, 2022

Mashpee Firefighters/CWN

CAPE COD – A late season overnight nor’easter has left its mark on the Cape. Mashpee officials were kept busy. About 6:30 AM, they responded to the area of River Road. An alert neighbor reported seeing sparks and smoke from the area. A downed power line was causing the issue. sparking a fire that damaged a boat and a garage structure. Meanwhile, about the same time, on Cottage Lane a large limb came down on a structure piercing the roof. No injuries were reported. Several other towns reported trees down in local roads. Eversource reported about 750 customers out in Sandwich (down from 1,200), 400 in Falmouth and about 300 both in Mashpee and Barnstable with isolated outages in other towns.

Tree down on wires in Hyannis Port
Eversource/CWN

11 AM update: Eversource crews are working a new outage in Hyannis affecting about 800 customers in the Bearse’s Way area.

