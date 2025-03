CAPE COD – A storm system is bringing downpours and strong winds to the rregion.

As of 9:30 AM Monday, two separate traffic crashes sent vehicles into the media of Route 6 between Routes 149 and 132 in West Barnstable. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating if the vehicles hydroplaned on the wet roadways.

In Eastham, 637 Eversource customers lost power sometime after 9 AM. The cause of the outage was listed as equipment damage.