Storm coverage (updated 9 AM)

CAPE COD – A rapidly intensifying storm moving up a cold from passing through the region is bringing strong winds and downpours.

As of 8 AM, 1 inch of rain was reported in West Chatham. Winds have gusted to 43 MPH in Provincetown. Eversource reports 230 customers without power in Falmouth and 71 in Barnstable.

As of 9 AM, downed tree limbs had knocked out power to over 800 customers in Wellfleet. 150 customers were out in Truro. A 58 MPH wind gust was reported at Chapin Beach in Dennis with 51 MPH in East Falmouth.

CWN will post updates on the storm as warranted.