Storm info from Dennis Police with common sense tips for all

DENNIS – At this time the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather advisory in advance of a winter storm that will impact our region with a possibility of up to 6-8 inches of snow and winds gusting at times to 35-45 mph starting during the evening tonight.

The Dennis Department of Public Works will be out treating and clearing roadways during the day on Thursday, December 17, 2020 so for this reason a parking ban will be in effect from 11 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020 until 8 am, Friday, December 18, 2020. Vehicles parked on roadways may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Private contractors are reminded that it is a violation of Dennis Town Bylaws to push snow from private lots into the roads. Violation of this provision may result in a fine of $100.00 to $300.00.

Citizens encountering fallen trees or wires should call the Police Department using the 911 system – if an emergency – or dialing 508-394-1313. Do not go near downed lines – they may be charged. Police or fire personnel will respond to these calls and notify appropriate utilities.

Contact Eversource (Electric Company) to report any power outages at 1-800-592-2000. Citizens are encouraged to use the Eversource phone system to report power outages – the system automatically tracks these calls and provides information to Eversource as to how many people are out in a given area. The system will also give the caller a call back to provide information as to when the power is expected to be turned back on.

Check and ensure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Charge all electronic devices, such as cell phones, prior to the storm.

If you have a heating system with exterior vents on the side of your home ensure to keep them clear of snow. If you live alone and go outside to clear a vent let another family member or neighbor know you are going outside as a precautionary measure.

Drivers should continue to use caution if they must be out on the roadways during the storm.

Use 911 for emergencies only, for all other calls you can dial 508-394-1313.