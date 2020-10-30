You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Stormy weather leads to scattered power outages

October 30, 2020

CAPE COD – Friday’s storm resulted in some scattered power outages on the Cape. Over the day about 400 customers in Barnstable, Brewster, and Sandwich lost service. Eversource linemen are working to restore service. A wind gust to 49 MPH was reported in Dennis.

