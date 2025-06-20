You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Stranded people rescued from Hyannis Port Jetty

Stranded people rescued from Hyannis Port Jetty

June 19, 2025

HYANNIS PORT – Seven people were rescued after becoming stranded by the incoming tide on the Hyannis Port Jetty. The Hyannis Fire Boat responded about 8:15 PM Thursday and brought the individuals safely to shore. They were evaluated but declined further treatment.

