HYANNIS PORT – Seven people were rescued after becoming stranded by the incoming tide on the Hyannis Port Jetty. The Hyannis Fire Boat responded about 8:15 PM Thursday and brought the individuals safely to shore. They were evaluated but declined further treatment.
Stranded people rescued from Hyannis Port Jetty
June 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
