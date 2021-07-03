MASHPEE – A street sweeper reportedly caught fire in Mashpee sometime before 7 AM Saturday. Firefighters responded to a commercial garage at 129 Industrial Drive and worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Street sweeper catches fire in Mashpee garage
July 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
