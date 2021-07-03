You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Street sweeper catches fire in Mashpee garage

Street sweeper catches fire in Mashpee garage

July 3, 2021

MASHPEE – A street sweeper reportedly caught fire in Mashpee sometime before 7 AM Saturday. Firefighters responded to a commercial garage at 129 Industrial Drive and worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

