Continuing coverage: Strong cold front moving through today, isolated severe weather possible

CAPE COD – A strong cold front will pass across Cape Cod this afternoon. Heavy rains and locally damaging wind are the main threats. An isolated severe storm is also possible. Cape Wide News is monitoring this developing weather situation and will post updates here as warranted.

1:30 PM update: Downed tree limbs are blamed for a power outage affecting nearly 800 Eversource customers in Sandwich. Line crews are working to restore service.

3:00 PM update: Tree limbs blamed for an outage in Orleans affecting 700 customers. Previous outage in Sandwich has been restored.