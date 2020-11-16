CAPE COD – A squall line that prompted warnings from Ohio to Massachusetts, which the National Weather Service may declared as a derecho like the system that hit on on October 7th, moved across the Cape after midnight. Nearly 700 Eversource customers were without power in Brewster with about 100 out in Sandwich. A broken utility pole was reported broken in Mashpee on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Algonquin Avenue. About 750 customers were without power in Mashpee as a result.
Strong squall line causes scattered power outages
November 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
