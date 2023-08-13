Sunday morning thunderstorms rattle nerves but cause no major damage

CAPE COD – A couple of rounds of thunderstorms made a lot of noise but luckily did not cause and serious damage. Local fire departments responded to several reports of lightning strikes some of which caused damage to electrical equipment but no fires. Mariners were warned a number of times about strong storms over the water.

Previous Weather Statement:

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

913 AM EDT Sun Aug 13 2023

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dukes, southern Barnstable and southeastern Bristol Counties through 1000 AM EDT…

At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gosnold, or 9 miles west of Tisbury, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Barnstable, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Brewster, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Fairhaven, Dennis, Mashpee, Harwich, West Tisbury, Chilmark, Gosnold, and Hyannis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

This storm may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your local media for updates and possible warnings.