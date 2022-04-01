Strong thunderstorms approaching Cape Cod



Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1156 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

…A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, Plymouth, Bristol, northeastern Washington, Newport and Bristol Counties through 1245 AM EDT…

At 1155 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gosnold, or 8 miles south of Dartmouth, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief torrential rain will also result in typical nuisance poor drainage street flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches.

Locations impacted include…

New Bedford, Fall River, Plymouth, Taunton, Barnstable, Dartmouth, Falmouth, South Kingstown, Bridgewater, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Marion, Middleborough, Westerly, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Somerset and Pembroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.