Strong thunderstorms approaching the Cape



Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1118 AM EDT Tue Sep 28 2021

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Barnstable, southern Plymouth, southeastern Bristol, northeastern Washington, central Newport, southeastern Kent and southeastern Bristol Counties through NOON EDT…

At 1117 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over North Kingstown, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Plymouth, Barnstable, Coventry, Dartmouth, Falmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Bristol, Marion, Middleborough, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Somerset, Portsmouth and Barrington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.