Strong thunderstorms moving across Cape Cod

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

439 PM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

…Thunderstorms Will Move Across Southeast Massachusetts and the Cape…

At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms from near Little Compton Rhode Island to just northeast of Marthas Vineyard. These storms were moving northeast at 40 mph.

Gusty winds along with briefly heavy rainfall will accompany these storms. Some minor ponding of poor drainage areas may occur.

Locations impacted include…

New Bedford, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Brewster, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Provincetown, Yarmouth, Middleborough, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Fairhaven, Westport, Duxbury and Dennis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Get indoors when these storms approach.