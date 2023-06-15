Strong thunderstorms cause some issues on Cape Cod

CAPE COD – Strong thunderstorms moving across the Cape Wednesday evening caused a few problems. Sandwich firefighters respond to a small brush fire on Route 6A reportedly started by a lightning strike. A power surge possibly from lightning sent firefighters to the Pave Paws installation at Joint Base Cape Cod. A smoke odor was reportedly traced to a blown circuit breaker. A large tree was reported down with wires on Great Neck Road in Mashpee. Provincetown firefighters were called to Provincetown Municipal Airport for reports of a plane possibly having trouble landing. Fortunately the plane landed without incident. Scattered power outages were reported across the Cape. 366 customers were in the dark in Yarmouth with 123 in Falmouth and 112 in Wellfleet.

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

841 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Barnstable and east central Plymouth Counties through 945 PM EDT…

At 840 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Sandwich to 9 miles east of Oak Bluffs. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Provincetown, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro and Hyannis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

These storms may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your local media for updates and possible warnings.



Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

752 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Dukes, Barnstable and east central Plymouth Counties through 845 PM EDT…

At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Plymouth to 6 miles southeast of Edgartown. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Provincetown, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, West Tisbury and Truro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

These storms may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your local media for updates and possible warnings.