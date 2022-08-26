Strong to severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening



Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

939 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

…SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WITH LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE BETWEEN NOON AND 10 PM THIS EVENING…

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region this afternoon and evening. The activity should develop in the Hartford to Springfield metro areas between noon and 3 pm; the Worcester area between 2 and 5 pm; and the Boston and Providence metro areas between 3 and 6 pm. The activity should wind down by late this evening.

Some of these storms may become strong to severe with the main threat being localized damaging straight line wind gusts. While severe weather is possible across the entire region; the greatest risk is across interior Massachusetts and Connecticut. There also is the potential for localized flooding; particularly if the heavy rain occurs across an urbanized area.

Those with outdoor plans this afternoon and evening should keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to seek an indoor shelter if threatening weather approaches.