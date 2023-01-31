You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Student escapes serious injury after being struck by car in Hyannis

Student escapes serious injury after being struck by car in Hyannis

January 31, 2023

HYANNIS – A teenager believed to be a student from Barnstable High School was reportedly struck by a car. The incident happened just after 7 AM Tuesday morning on West Main Street not far from the school. The student was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

