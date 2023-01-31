HYANNIS – A teenager believed to be a student from Barnstable High School was reportedly struck by a car. The incident happened just after 7 AM Tuesday morning on West Main Street not far from the school. The student was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.
Student escapes serious injury after being struck by car in Hyannis
January 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
