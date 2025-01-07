You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Students evacuated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School after fire alarm sounds

Students evacuated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School after fire alarm sounds

January 7, 2025

YARMOUTH – Students were evacuated from the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Station Avenue shortly before 10 AM Tuesday. Firefighters were investigating the air handlers as a possible source of the alarm activation. Students were sheltered in another section of the school to get out of the brutal cold weather. Further details were not immediately available.

