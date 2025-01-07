YARMOUTH – Students were evacuated from the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Station Avenue shortly before 10 AM Tuesday. Firefighters were investigating the air handlers as a possible source of the alarm activation. Students were sheltered in another section of the school to get out of the brutal cold weather. Further details were not immediately available.
Students evacuated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School after fire alarm sounds
January 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
