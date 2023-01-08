All photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN
Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill
January 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Names Climate Chief On First Day as Gov.
- Feds Award $10M to Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager
- US Jobless Claim Applications Fall to Lowest in 14 Weeks
- Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – OpenCape CEO Steve Johnston Talks Broadband Expansion Realities
- Panel: Fishing Plan Can Rebuild Long Lost Cod Stock by 2033
- Healey Sworn In as Massachusetts Governor
- Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
- Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways
- Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
- Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park
- Orleans Water Quality Receives $330,000 Boost from Barnstable County