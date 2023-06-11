All photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN
Sunday photo essay: Yarmouth Sand Sculptures
June 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pamet River Restoration Gets $2 Million in State Funding
- Climate Change Event Scheduled for June 12
- Massachusetts Senate Unveils $590 Million Tax Relief Proposal
- Falmouth Affirms Appointment of New Police Chief
- Chatham Bars Inn Named Hotel of the Year
- Provincetown Begins July 4 Parade Planning
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Friends of Nobska Light
- Sunday Journal – Potted Plants for Seniors Food Truck
- ARPA Funds Provide Boost for Local Transitional Housing
- NOAA: Amount of Warming Triggering Carbon Dioxide in Air Hits New Peak
- Hyannis Triathlon to be Held Saturday
- Harwich Deputy Police Chief Departing for Special Olympics Torch Run