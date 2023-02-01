You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape

Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape

February 1, 2023

SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.
By 9 AM, it was still lightly snowing but the sum was trying to poke through the clouds. Route 6 appeared to be clear in this photo by the large rest area before Route 130 (Exit 59).

MassDOT/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 