Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape

SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

By 9 AM, it was still lightly snowing but the sum was trying to poke through the clouds. Route 6 appeared to be clear in this photo by the large rest area before Route 130 (Exit 59).