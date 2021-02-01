Suspect arrested for larceny of vehicle, domestic violence, receiving stolen property

DENNIS – On Sunday, January 31, 2021 at approximately 7:20 pm Dennis Police officers responded to a residence in South Dennis for a report of a domestic disturbance. On arrival a male subject involved in the incident fled on foot so a search with a Dennis Police K9 was started. While searching it came to the attention of officers that a motor vehicle had been stolen from a residence, also in South Dennis, and was reported to have been seen entering the Town of Harwich. Shortly thereafter officers from Dennis and Harwich located the vehicle which had been stolen from Dennis in a Harwich neighborhood. A search of the Harwich location was started during which officers, who were still at the original incident located in Dennis, reported that the suspect had returned there, allegedly in a vehicle which had been stolen in the Town of Harwich.

The suspect was placed under arrest by Dennis officers and is being charged with the following offenses:

Assault and Battery on Family / Household Member Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Intimidation of a Witness Resisting Arrest Assault and Battery on a Police Officer Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License Receiving Stolen Property + $1200 Receiving Stolen Property – $1200, Subsequent Offense Receiving Stolen Property – $1200, Subsequent Offense



The suspect was held on $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment on Monday, February 1, 2021 in the Orleans District Court.

The suspects identity is being withheld due to the domestic related charges he is facing as well as the ongoing investigation into whether he was involved with the recent vehicle break ins in the towns of Dennis and Harwich.

Also assisting in the investigation were officers from the Harwich Police Department, Brewster Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

As a reminder please be sure to lock your vehicles, and don’t leave any valuables in the car – or in plain sight. If a motion light activates, or your dog suddenly starts barking, please take a look outside. If you see anyone suspicious, please don’t hesitate to call. The DPD will respond and attempt to identify anyone in the area.