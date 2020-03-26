Suspect arrested in Maravista Avenue area B&Es

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Joshua Lauzon, 25, of Teaticket was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation connected him to multiple B&E’s and car thefts in the Maravista area. He was charged with Receiving Stolen Property +$1200 (subsequent offense), Receiving Stolen Property -$1200 (subsequent offense), Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (subsequent offense, two counts), Larceny over $1200, Larceny of a Credit Card, Receiving a Stolen Credit Card (subsequent offense) and Common & Notorious Thief. This morning, he was arraigned via video conference and transferred to the Barnstable County House of Correction. His bail from a previous arrest was revoked and he was held without bail.