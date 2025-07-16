You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Suspect detained after allegedly failing to stop for police, crashing and fleeing on foot

Suspect detained after allegedly failing to stop for police, crashing and fleeing on foot

July 16, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before midnight Tuesdayt. The vehicle took off at such a speed that the trooper did not engage in a pursuit. Minutes later the trooped found the vehicle crashed into the wood on the Route 149 offramp from Route 6. State and Barnstable Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with K-9 dogs and a drone. About an hour later a  suspect was detained at a residence a short distance away. He is expected to face numerous charges in Barnstable District Court Wednesday morning. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 