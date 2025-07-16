Suspect detained after allegedly failing to stop for police, crashing and fleeing on foot

WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before midnight Tuesdayt. The vehicle took off at such a speed that the trooper did not engage in a pursuit. Minutes later the trooped found the vehicle crashed into the wood on the Route 149 offramp from Route 6. State and Barnstable Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with K-9 dogs and a drone. About an hour later a suspect was detained at a residence a short distance away. He is expected to face numerous charges in Barnstable District Court Wednesday morning. Further details were not immediately available.