Suspect in custody after low-speed pursuit



ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: On Monday at approximately 6:41 AM, Orleans officers were requested to assist members of the Eastham Police Department with a low-speed pursuit heading into the Town of Orleans. The pursuit was reportedly initiated by the Wellfleet Police Department for a subject that was potentially experiencing a mental health emergency. Members of the Orleans Police Department were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices along Rock Harbor Road at the intersection of Bridge Road.

Officers continued behind the suspect vehicle with reported speeds reaching a maximum of 30 MPH. The vehicle eventually stopped on Route 6A by the Exit 89 on-ramp. The suspect, a 55-year-old male from New Hampshire was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for an evaluation and faces numerous motor vehicle charges.