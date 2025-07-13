You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Suspect in multiple car break-ins caught on video in Wareham

July 13, 2025


WAREHAM – A suspect who reports say may have stolen a car before breaking into some two dozen other vehicles over the weekend was caught on surveillance video. If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Wareham Police at (508) 295-1212.

