Video: SUV crashes into building in Harwich

December 6, 2024


HARWICH – An SUV reportedly crashed into a shed type building in Harwich sometime before 2 PM Friday. The incident happened on Harbor Drive. The driver of the BMWS X7 appeared to have escaped serious injury and was able to walk to am ambulance. The structure suffered major damage. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

