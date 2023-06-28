You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / SUV crashes into Provincetown market

SUV crashes into Provincetown market

June 28, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A SUV crashed into the East End Marketplace on Bradford Street at Howland Street late Wednesday morning. The driver was not injured in the crash and no one in the store was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

